Architects body calls for public safety adherence

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA), has called on relevant government wings to ensure public safety in the construction of roads and settlement areas.

ZIA President, Bwalya Masalo says part of the reasons why most of the parts of the country continue to experience extensive floods especially in Lusaka is that over the years, construction projects have been commissioned in areas that historically had been wetlands and water recharge zones.

‘’Councils need to develop long term Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) that inform regional plans in order to guide the spatial framework and development of the cities and towns,’’ He said.

Mr Masalo explained that these IDPs should provide sufficient guidance on urban development, zoning, road network expansion and provision of basic services such as water, sewer and electricity.

“The development of these plans should incorporate stakeholder consultation, as adherence will be key and will need to be followed strictly without compromise,’’ He said.

Mr Masalo also stated that councils and local planning authorities should move with the digital times and develop digital models of towns and cities that consider all aspects of spatial planning and development and are able to simulate effects or disruptions of any proposed developments on the road network, economy, environment and general development of the city as a whole.

He further added that the Local Authorities and the Government should consider plans to upgrade squatter settlements that meet the criteria. This should no longer be political rhetoric but an actual drive to uplift the lives and living standards of the local people.

‘’It goes without saying that there is immediate need to resolve the current flash floods challenge. While we commend recent efforts by the Government and various stakeholders to expand the current drainage system, it is important that we have a proper maintenance regime for the existing system,”Mr Masalo said.

He also noted that the public needs to be actively involved in the prevention of the dumping of waste in the drainage system.

‘’The Councils will need to ensure that systems set up to clean drains and collect waste operate flawlessly to avoid the waste clogging the drainage system,’’ Mr Masalo said.

He also said that the Zambia Institute of Architects stands ready to offer guidance and professional resources, as one of the leading players in the construction industry in the country.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by ZIA President Bwalya Masalo.

Previous articleViolence detrimental to development – PF

