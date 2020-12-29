The church in Kasama district has called on Christians to help actualize the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Father Chonde Phiri of the Anglican Church in Kasama district says the actualization of this declaration will help Zambia to remain united in all spheres.

Fr. Phiri is optimistic that the actualization will also help the country to continue enjoying the love, peace and oneness founded by the forefathers.

Fr. Phiri who is also Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) Northern Province Chairperson said this in a sermon during the commemoration of the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation held at Bread of Life Church today.

Fr. Chonde also encouraged Zambians to work together towards maintaining the fundamentals of Zambia as a Christian nation by embracing Christian principles and values.

Meanwhile, Kasama District Administrative Officer Beauty Namukoko reminded Zambians to reflect and give thanks to God for all the good things that he is doing for the country.

Ms.Namukoko also reiterated government’s effort in promoting Christian values and principles through the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

She added that government appreciates the contribution the church has continued to render in uplifting the living standards of people in various spheres of life.

“As government, we will continue to support the church in its efforts to contribute to the well-being of our people, “She said.

Ms. Namukoko also urged the church to preach peace and love as the country approaches the 2021 General elections.

Zambia today is commemorating 29 years of its declaration as a Christian nation under the theme “sustaining unity and peace in diversity by declaring Zambia as a Christian nation.”