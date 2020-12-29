9.5 C
Dambisa Moyo finds love in the US

Globally acclaimed Zambian born Economist and author Dambisa Moyo on Monday tied the knot with Jarred Smith, a Co-founder of Qualtrics a Technology Company in Provo, Utha USA.

Their wedding was only witnessed by Dambisa’s brother Mdolole Steven Moyo, Duff Thompson, the couple’s long standing friend and Barnaby their 10 year old dog because of strict Covid-19 measures.

Officials in Provo said the couple will properly celebrate their marriage with friends and relatives after the global pandemic.

Dambisa is 51 years old and resides in New York City while Jared is 46 years old and has a net worth of US$ 1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Dambisa’s brother Mdolole Steven Moyo, Duff Thompson, the couple's long standing friend with a new Couple
Dambisa Moyo and tied the knot with Jarred Smith
  1. Hey nice for you Dambisa! I was with your close cousin, Tom Hara, in Lusaka a day before for a considerable period and he did not mention any of this stuff, how come? …

