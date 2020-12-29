Globally acclaimed Zambian born Economist and author Dambisa Moyo on Monday tied the knot with Jarred Smith, a Co-founder of Qualtrics a Technology Company in Provo, Utha USA.

Their wedding was only witnessed by Dambisa’s brother Mdolole Steven Moyo, Duff Thompson, the couple’s long standing friend and Barnaby their 10 year old dog because of strict Covid-19 measures.

Officials in Provo said the couple will properly celebrate their marriage with friends and relatives after the global pandemic.

Dambisa is 51 years old and resides in New York City while Jared is 46 years old and has a net worth of US$ 1.2 billion, according to Forbes.