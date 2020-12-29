9.5 C
No Immediate CHAN Plans For Wedson

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association does not have immediate plans to include Wedson Nyirenda on the Chipolopolo coaching bench.

Nyirenda, the Lusaka Dynamos coach, was in charge of the Select side that held Chipolopolo to 1-1 draw in the revived All Stars Versus the Rest exhibition match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Monday.

Responding to questions from journalists, Kamanga said former Chipolopolo coach Nyirenda’s task ended at drilling the Select side in the test match.

“We have got a technical bench. The team he (Nyirenda) was handling was purely for today’s game,” Kamanga said.

“If there is any need for any changes to the technical bench those are the issues we can discuss as we go. As at now the technical bench remains the way it is of course we will give an opportunity for everyone to be heard.”

Kamanga hailed the exhibition match saying the initiative will be maintained.

“If you look at our plan from the policy point of view, we have always said we have decentralized our football. This is an ongoing programme for all national teams. We are not just looking at CHAN but future assignments as well,” he said.

Kamanga added:”Soccer fans have a bigger say but the coach has the duty to pick players. It’s been a good exercise.”

