President Edgar Lungu has urged teacher unions to help teachers prepare for their welfare after retirement.

President Lungu notes that its government’s desire to see that teachers among other things have their own accommodation at the time of retirement hence unions must look into such affairs by negotiating with financial institutions such as the Zambia National Building Society to find the way forward.

The President says the government also wants the country to have a cadre of teachers that is full of the spirit to serve therefore unions must seriously help them to adequately explore their post-retirement.

He has further advised the unions to encourage teachers to avoid complete dependency on salaries alone but to help them venture into entrepreneurial activities.

“Your union should not just be interested in membership. Look to others and see how they can become members. Help them come up with cooperative schools. We want to use all available resources to grow the economy,” he says.

The Head of State was speaking at State House in Lusaka yesterday when members from Basic Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) paid a courtesy call on him.

President Lungu noted that he also desires to see that teachers with skills become innovators and entrepreneurs so that they create employment for other people.

“So I look forward to a time when people leaving college and universities should say I’m going to set up this. What I want is support from government or government houses to set up this industry. Very few Zambians want to go that route. I think the challenge is on our mindset, we need people in communities who would look to themselves, to the communities they live and say I’m going to be an employer or I will build up a school or I will convert this building into a school, I have people who can work with me, we shall come up with a cooperative and run a school. We don’t do that here, all we do is I want a job from the civil service,” the President said.

The President further stated that government is making every effort to ensure that more teachers are recruited but however the capacity to employ depends on the country’s economy, the reason why everyone must participate to grow the economy.

And BETUZ General Secretary, Henry Sinkala appealed to government to consider employing the over 47, 000 teachers that are trained but are unemployed to help address the pupil teacher ratio which he said is still very high especially in rural areas.

Mr. Sinkala however thanked President Lungu and government for the many improvements that have been done in the education sector among them the 8 percent salary increment and putting of 65, 000 teachers who upgraded their qualifications on new salary scales.

“Government has done well in a number of things. We are happy that your government has considered over 65, 000 teachers who upgraded their qualifications for new salary scales without following other procedures,” he said.

Mr. Sinkala stated that once schools open, the Union will explain to its members the successful collective agreements that it has arrived at with government including the double class allowances and maintained payment of remuneration allowances among others.

He noted that the union is mandated to support government of the day and to ensure that its policies are effectively implemented.