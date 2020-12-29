9.5 C
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Zambia Police Service to Impound all Buses that Ferried UPND cadres to Police Headquarters

By Chief Editor
The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations to impound all buses that were involved in ferrying cadres to police headquarters in Lusaka when UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was being interrogated.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says more than 32 buses full of cadres were spotted last week Wednesday.

Mrs. Katongo disclosed this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

And Mrs. Katongo said the loss of two lives during the commotion that happened last week is regrettable.

The Zambia Police Spokesperson said the public disturbance could have been avoided had the leaders of UPND taken heed of the advice earlier given by relevant authorities.

Mrs. Katongo said the Public Order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in the country.

She said section 5 cap 4 demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so.

Mrs. Katongo said this provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place.

  20. Iam sensing one party state has now advanced. Sata used same buses and taxis , no one impounded and the police are rapidly campaigning for HH again simply because those buses were hired and paid for especially that business is tough.now the bus and taxis drivers will take the story to stations and we will see how PF shall campaign in stations. Sofar inter city is upnd but under fear of victimisation.

  24. What law covers what you intending to do?
    Honestly, instead of arresting people who fired live ammunition, you are impounding buses you heartless people!
    We call for justice for Zambians you killed you evil people! Instead of protecting us, you are killing us!

  26. PF police are cleansing their dirt gamec by impounding the busses.

    The damage is already done and just release the them.

    We have known that you wanted to fix an innocent soul but things went wrong.

    Edgar Lungu is the main culprit here and we sort him out.

    The revolt is beginning in the ruling PF. You shall see and hear beginning February most PF mps and officials leaving Edgar Lungu alone.

    Zambia is not Uganda or Zimbabwe. The 2001 drama shall repeat itself.

    PF must cleanse itself right now and for else you will remain without a candidate.

    PF must go!

  31. The entire police command agreeing to such resolutions and going ahead to punish them in the media, this will be something you shall regret ever doing, every sane persons knows buses have always being used many times to ferry cadres and for them it’s business irrespective of which party hires them. Business of buses cuts across political barriers… Be warned and don’t take your political fight to the stations because bus drivers have almost the same influence as artists

  34. Only dull minds can do that. Those people were doing business. They are in transport business. Just give us a report . Among your officers who killed the two gentlemen. That’s what we would like to hear. We are not kids anyway.

