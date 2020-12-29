The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations to impound all buses that were involved in ferrying cadres to police headquarters in Lusaka when UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was being interrogated.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says more than 32 buses full of cadres were spotted last week Wednesday.

Mrs. Katongo disclosed this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

And Mrs. Katongo said the loss of two lives during the commotion that happened last week is regrettable.

The Zambia Police Spokesperson said the public disturbance could have been avoided had the leaders of UPND taken heed of the advice earlier given by relevant authorities.

Mrs. Katongo said the Public Order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in the country.

She said section 5 cap 4 demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so.

Mrs. Katongo said this provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place.