The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations to impound all buses that were involved in ferrying cadres to police headquarters in Lusaka when UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema was being interrogated.
Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says more than 32 buses full of cadres were spotted last week Wednesday.
Mrs. Katongo disclosed this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.
And Mrs. Katongo said the loss of two lives during the commotion that happened last week is regrettable.
The Zambia Police Spokesperson said the public disturbance could have been avoided had the leaders of UPND taken heed of the advice earlier given by relevant authorities.
Mrs. Katongo said the Public Order Act regulates assemblies, public meetings and processions in the country.
She said section 5 cap 4 demands that persons intending to assemble or convene a public meeting, procession or demonstration should give police notice of their intention to do so.
Mrs. Katongo said this provision does not exempt those that want to give solidarity by gathering in a public place.
Hmm now this rubbish and cheap coming from the police honestly what as buses got to do in this case do buses protest now pa zed
Am I the only one losing hope in our ZP leadership?
Lengwe Kalamwina Ntumbe l lost confidence moment l noticed they are partisan ie years ago.
So the buses were also part of the protest? Which law are you using Esther?
Impound for what?
Doesn’t make sense
We don’t have leaders.. there was business involved
Imwe banthu this crazy ,people died and u busy doing the opposite
just arrest the officer/s who shot people than involve bus drivers who were on business.
This is crazy what are the ZP smoking ?
Yes buses are the one that used the guns and shot down people.
Impound da buses,next u will impound their nrc,cell phones and their houses.kiki this is fun indeed wer is da professionalism in da service
What law did those bus commit in carrying cadets, come on Zambia police stop reducing your institution to a political party branch. Mind you that is a state institution.
You should also close the roads they used when coming that side and if they were traffic lights on those roads you should switch them off too.
Which law will they use?
Don’t start something you’ll not qwench.
#WISDOM
This leadership also
What is the offence? Under what law?
And where is the report?we are still waiting,do your jobs bane…..
They (ZP) will be taken to court for loss of business and will be made to pay
Iam sensing one party state has now advanced. Sata used same buses and taxis , no one impounded and the police are rapidly campaigning for HH again simply because those buses were hired and paid for especially that business is tough.now the bus and taxis drivers will take the story to stations and we will see how PF shall campaign in stations. Sofar inter city is upnd but under fear of victimisation.
The police is now the patriotic Front youth wing
Rtsa Act has no such offense….
Abuse of office ! No law supports this , in fact bus owners should sue .
Sikana Andrew Sumbwa nabapena!as if the constitution has been suspended!
What law covers what you intending to do?
Honestly, instead of arresting people who fired live ammunition, you are impounding buses you heartless people!
We call for justice for Zambians you killed you evil people! Instead of protecting us, you are killing us!
This is what Archbishop responded to saying ‘it is the freedom of Zambians to move where they want.’ Which Constitution are you using? Under your watch, two more people have been killed.
PF police are cleansing their dirt gamec by impounding the busses.
The damage is already done and just release the them.
We have known that you wanted to fix an innocent soul but things went wrong.
Edgar Lungu is the main culprit here and we sort him out.
The revolt is beginning in the ruling PF. You shall see and hear beginning February most PF mps and officials leaving Edgar Lungu alone.
Zambia is not Uganda or Zimbabwe. The 2001 drama shall repeat itself.
PF must cleanse itself right now and for else you will remain without a candidate.
PF must go!
So what are the bus got to do with the killings….???? This man woman is the worst Daft thing have ever seen in her profession.
We are waiting for the report why you fired live ammunition on civilians not this rubbish you are expressing here.
Please ZP can you resight cap and section of laws of Zambia, where you will get such a law please. Can you redeem yourself ( ZP ) you’re sinking.
We shall vote in huge numbers to liberate ourselves. Otherwise another 5 year extension for this administration,we shall end up admiring Uganda today.
The entire police command agreeing to such resolutions and going ahead to punish them in the media, this will be something you shall regret ever doing, every sane persons knows buses have always being used many times to ferry cadres and for them it’s business irrespective of which party hires them. Business of buses cuts across political barriers… Be warned and don’t take your political fight to the stations because bus drivers have almost the same influence as artists
Can you just identify the shooter and not buses because was making cashing for his boss and your traffic police officers
U should impound the pf buses too
Only dull minds can do that. Those people were doing business. They are in transport business. Just give us a report . Among your officers who killed the two gentlemen. That’s what we would like to hear. We are not kids anyway.