Defender Adrian Chama and midfielder Jackson Chirwa are in line for CHAN milestones after making the provisional 31-member team.

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has yet to settle on his final 23 for the tournament Cameroon will host from January 16 to February 7.

Chama and Chirwa have played in the last two CHAN tournaments at 2016 Rwanda and 2018 Morocco in which Chipolopolo reached the quarterfinals in both outings.

No Zambian player has played at CHAN more than the duo.

But Chama was a last minute inclusion in the Chipolopolo team together with his 2016 Rwanda team mate Spencer Sautu of Power Dynamos and Zanaco striker Roger Kola.

Defender Clement Mulenga, who is also Chama’s teammate at Zesco United, has also made the provisional CHAN team including Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala.

All five starred for Wedson Nyirenda’s B Team in Monday’s All Stars Versus The Rest match that ended 1-1 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, Chama and Mwape were initially overlooked by Micho who had instead called-up a fringe Zesco player John Chishimba to camp but who has since made way for his regular first-team seniors.

But Micho is gambling on four untested goalkeepers who include two from second tier clubs.

One of them is Zambia Under 20 first choice Patrick Chooma of struggling Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy who are in the bottom four of the FAZ National Division One.

And Chipolopolo are preparing to leave for Yaoundé to participate in a pre-CHAN tournament this weekend where they will face Uganda, Niger and the host nation Cameroon.

Chipolopolo are in Group D where they will play Tanzania on January 19, Guinea on January 23 and Namibia on January 27.

PROVISIONAL 2021 CHAN TEAM

GOALKEEPERS: Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors), Patrick Chooma (KYSA), Charles Kalumba (Prison Leopards), Richard Nyirenda (Nchanga Rangers)



DEFENDERS: Clement Mwape, Adrian Chama (both Zesco), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Pride Bwalya (Nkwazi), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chimboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

MIDFIELDERS: Leonard Mulenga, Jackson Chirwa (both Green Buffaloes), Felix Bulaya (Red Arrows), Bruce Musakanya, Kelvin Mubanga (both Zesco United), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Albert Kangwanda, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zanaco), Chaniza Zulu, Spencer Sautu, Beson Sakala (all Power Dynamos),Harrison Chisala (Nkana),Amity Shamende (Green Eagles),Paul Katema, Felix Bulaya (both Red Arrows)

STRIKERS: Roger Kola, Moses Phiri (both Zanaco), Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos), Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes)