Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that he will not step down as Home Affairs Minister following last week shooting incident where two people lost their lives.
Responding to calls for him to step down, Mr Kampyongo said that he was appointed to serve Zambian people and not to please politicians like Fred M’membe and Hakainde Hichilema.
Mr. Kampyongo also disclosed that Government has unearthed a scam in which a team of foreign nationals has been engaged by the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) to cause havoc ahead of the 2021 General election by concocting propaganda stories meant to tarnish Zambia’s reputation to the international community.
The Home Affairs Minister ordered what he called the foreign mercenaries, who have been hired as campaign managers for Mr. Hichilema to leave the country immediately and warned that security and law enforcement agencies will have no choice but to hound out the foreign mercenaries if they fail to heed his directive to leave the country on their own terms, adding that Government works with well-meaning foreign nationals as partners to bring development but will not tolerate those with bad intentions.
Mr. Kampyongo accused UPND of sill have a colonized mindset and cannot lead the country in the right direction because they are in bed with the imperialists.
“All those foreigners trying to use propaganda and false statements working with some desperate opposition political parties to agitate anarchy in the country will be hunted down and flashed out of the country by all means,” he warned.
He said his Ministry is mandated to maintain internal security and will not allow anyone to risk the lives of Zambians.
