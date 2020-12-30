Promoted Prison Leopards on Wednesday end 2020 as the surprise leaders of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season following a stunning home win over defending champions Nkana.

Prison humbled the champions 2-0 at Presidents Stadium in Kabwe to take a one point lead into 2021 from eleven games played.

Tshite Mweshi gave Prison a 1-0 halftime lead when dribbled his way passed Nkana goalkeeper Tanunurwa Shumba in the 15th minute.

David Obashi added the final goal in the 81st minute to end Nkana’s promising three-match unbeaten run that included two league wins and a 1-1 home draw in the CAF Champions League against Petro Atletico of Angola in a pre-group stage, first leg match on December 23 in Kitwe.

Prison have now won four games in a roll and it is their third big kill in that same space following home wins over Buildcon and Lusaka Dynamos whom they beat 1-0 on December 19 and 4-2 on December 9 respectively.

Mwenya Chipepo’s side now has 20 points, one more than Zesco United who drop to second who had led through Christmas.

Nkana stay put at number 13 on 11 points from nine league games played.