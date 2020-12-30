9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Health
Zambia experiences second wave of Covid-19 as variant linked to new strain in South Africa isolated

Minister of Health Dr.Chitalu Chilufya has said there is an increase in the number of Covid -19 cases in the country.

The increase in cases is accompanied by an increase in the severity of the disease requiring hospitalization and oxygen therapy.The new infections are more transmissible and more widely spread in terms of geographical locations.

“Today we report that Zambia has isolated a new strain of COVID-19 , which is the same as the one that was isolated in South Africa. We are seeing an increased number of cases, worrisome disease severity and an average of a death per day in the last two weeks, and this signifies the beginning the second wave.Today we report that the second wave is firmly established,”Dr.Chitalu Chilufya said.

South Africa’s new variant of the coronavirus, 501.V2, is more contagious and has quickly become dominant in many areas of the resurgence, according to experts.

Doctors in South Africa noted a shift in the epidemiological landscape, with more younger patients, without co-morbidities, developing severe forms of the disease.

All the elements “strongly indicate that the second wave in South Africa is carried by this new variant and
it has become the first country on the continent to register more than one million Covid-19 cases.

Public Health experts encourage everyone to follow the health measures put in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 .These include wearing of face masks, social distancing, washing of hands and avoiding crowds.

