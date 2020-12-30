Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says Zambia is on the right path to attaining universal health coverage under President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Chilangwa says this is because President Lungu has demonstrated an unmeasurable commitment to the provision of health care services to every Zambian regardless of where they are.

The Minister who is Kawambwa Central Constituency Member of Parliament was speaking when he commissioned the newly constructed Katungulu Mini- Hospital in Kawambwa District.

Mr. Chilangwa explained that the Head of State has shown a lot of political and personal will to construct modern health facilities across the country.

He said it is the desire of the PF government to reduce the distance that people cover to access health care services especially in the remotest parts of Zambia by building hospitals, clinics and health posts within five kilometres of dwelling places.

And Mr. Chilangwa says he is proud that most of the promises made to the people of Katungulu during the 2016 electoral campaigns have been fulfilled.

He cited the connection of Katungulu to the national electricity grid, revamping of Kawambwa Tea, ongoing of the Kawambwa – Mporokoso road, construction of a new classroom block among others as some of the fulfilled campaign promises.

He expressed gratitude to President Lungu for being the first sitting President to visit the area since independence.

And speaking at the same event Sub – Chief Kabanda paid glowing tribute to President Lungu for transforming Katungulu by the delivery of so many developmental activities accomplished in the area.

The traditional leader has since called on his subjects to support the PF government if the development being witnessed is to continue.