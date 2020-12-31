The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Standing (MoU) aimed at strengthening the collaboration in combating and preventing tax crimes and drug trafficking.

The MoU is also targeted at addressing issues of money laundering and other offences related to the importation and exportation of prohibited or controlled goods or substances and cash.

And Attorney General Likando Kalaluka has underscored the need for the country to have effective mechanisms, collaboration and coordination in the fight against tax crimes, money laundering and other vices.

Mr. Kalaluka explained that Zambia is a member of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA) which has set requirements for countries to have a well-coordinated effort in money laundering at the highest level of their operations.

He said this is why the MoU between the two institutions will promote a Zambia which is free from economic, financial and related crimes.

“The signing the MoU between DEC and ZRA is a step in the right direction is aimed at enhancing collaboration among law enforcement agencies and other anti-money laundering competent authorities to effectively combat and prevent crimes in general and also resultant acts such as money laundering, terrorism and other financial related acts, “ he stated.

Mr. Kalaluka who is also the AMLA Chairperson further expressed optimism that the agreement will also go a long way in combating and preventing cash smuggling which he said is the oldest form of money laundering and other illicit cross border transportation of cash.

The Attorney General has further directed that the two institutions form a joint committee which will spearhead the works that are of common interest and exchange information concerning the development and implementation of policies and activities to prevent and combat cross border crimes.

And DEC Commissioner Musonda Simwayi has disclosed that between 2017 and 2019 the Anti Money Laundering Investigation Unit (AMLIU) received a total of 781 reports on different predicate offences to Money Laundering (ML) including tax evasion.

Dr. Simwayi explained that out of this number a total of 341 persons in 211 cases were arrested for ML related offences involving over K115 million and over 270 million United States Dollars, adding that a number of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds and instruments of crime were also seized.

He explained that Zambia being a landlocked country surrounded by eight borders has been used as a transit point for trafficking of persons, drugs and cash hence the need to have effective measures aimed at addressing the vice.

“Zambia is a land linked country in south central Africa, bordered by eight countries and its borders are used for smuggling goods and as transit points for persons, drugs and cash. To effectively curb cross border related crimes and tighten border security, ZRA, DEC and other law enforcement agencies require close collaboration and strengthened intelligence systems,” he added.

Meanwhile, ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda said the MoU between ZRA and DEC is meant to strengthen the working relations between the two institutions whose roles are critical to the nation.

Mr. Chanda noted that through the MoU the two institutions will be able to share vital information on crime involving cash smuggling, drug trafficking, tax evasion and money laundering, adding these crimes are on the rise and are becoming more supplicated.

“Governments World over are losing huge sums of money through illicit financial flows. The Zambia Revenue Authority stands ready to collaborate with the Drug Enforcement Commission in order to halt tax, evasion, money laundering and drug trafficking,” he said.