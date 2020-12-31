The year will end with a couple of high profile farewells at Zesco United and Zanaco.

Kenyan defender David Odhiambo Owino has left Zesco after five years with the eight-time champions whom he joined from Nairobi giants Gor Mahia in 2015.

Owino was the first of the Kenyan legion to have come through the doors at Zesco.

“On behalf of the ZESCO United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution towards the growth and success of this football club,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said.

And at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has left seven-time champions Zanaco.

The Chipolopolo goalkeeper joined Zanaco from Nchanga Rangers in 2015.

“It has been five incredible years at this great club, whatever goes up must always come down, the time has come, it is hard to leave, but i have to say goodbye,” Nsabata told Zanacofc.co.zm.

“I gave in my very best during my time; I hope my contribution made a difference to the success of the club.”