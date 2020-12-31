9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 31, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nsabata and Owino End 2020 With Farewells

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Nsabata and Owino End 2020 With Farewells
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The year will end with a couple of high profile farewells at Zesco United and Zanaco.

Kenyan defender David Odhiambo Owino has left Zesco after five years with the eight-time champions whom he joined from Nairobi giants Gor Mahia in 2015.

Owino was the first of the Kenyan legion to have come through the doors at Zesco.

“On behalf of the ZESCO United Football Club Executive, I wish to take this opportunity to thank Odhiambo for his dedication and commitment to duty. We will never forget his contribution towards the growth and success of this football club,” Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said.

And at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has left seven-time champions Zanaco.

The Chipolopolo goalkeeper joined Zanaco from Nchanga Rangers in 2015.

“It has been five incredible years at this great club, whatever goes up must always come down, the time has come, it is hard to leave, but i have to say goodbye,” Nsabata told Zanacofc.co.zm.

“I gave in my very best during my time; I hope my contribution made a difference to the success of the club.”

Previous articleFormer Zambezi East MP Sara Sayifwanda has died

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Nsabata and Owino End 2020 With Farewells

The year will end with a couple of high profile farewells at Zesco United and Zanaco. Kenyan defender David Odhiambo...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Knocked Out By Prison Leopards

Feature Sports sports - 3
Promoted Prison Leopards on Wednesday end 2020 as the surprise leaders of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season following a stunning home win over...
Read more

CHAN Milestones Beckon For Adrian Chama and Jack Chirwa

Feature Sports sports - 1
Defender Adrian Chama and midfielder Jackson Chirwa are in line for CHAN milestones after making the final 31-member team. Chama and Chirwa have played in...
Read more

Winless Kitwe United Fire Coach Mwansa

Feature Sports sports - 1
Winless Kitwe United have fired coach Steven Mwansa after a poor start to the FAZ Super Division season. Kitwe are bottom of the table with...
Read more

Nkana’s Revival on Trial At Fired-up Prison Leopards

Feature Sports sports - 0
efending champions Nkana have a chance to escape from the bottom half of the FAZ Super Division table when they face tricky Prison Leopards...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.