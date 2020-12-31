9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 31, 2020
Rural News
Updated:

President Lungu aids Mpika farmers with inputs

By Chief Editor
Residents of Musungu and Lunda villages in Chief Chikwanda’s Chiefdom of Mpika District in Muchinga Province have received farming inputs after their crop fields were destroyed following a hail storm that was experienced in the area recently.

The farming inputs have been delivered after Chief Chikwanda of the Bemba speaking people requested President Edgar Lungu to help the affected farmers.

President Lungu has sent more than 1000 bags of fertilizers and 300 hundred bags of maize seed.

Chief Chikwanda handed over the farming inputs to the affected families today.

“I was saddened by the news that crop fields and places of worship were destroyed by rains in this area,” said Chief Chikwanda.

He said government will not allow people to die of hunger and that the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) will ensure that they come through to help the affected families.

Meanwhile, Acting District Agriculture Coordinator Geoffrey Ngandu assured that farmers still have time to plant their maize.

“SEEDCO 403 matures early, so if you still have time,” said Mr. Ngandu.

Mpika district experienced a hail storm that destroyed more than One Hundred maize fields and other crops in Musungu and Lunda villages.

