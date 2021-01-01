Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe has encouraged expectant mothers in Mpulungu to always seek medical attention.

Mr. Sikazwe said this is the only way expecting mothers will safeguard their lives and that of their unborn children.

He said pregnancy is a delicate condition which needs care for both the mother and the unborn child.

Mr. Sikazwe who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament said this when he visited five New Year babies born in Mpulungu today.

The Minister explained that government is committed to ensuring that the mortality rate is reduced across the country.

“This is why we as government we are constructing health facilities across the country so that people can easily access medical attention,” he said.

Mr. Sikazwe expressed happiness that Mpulungu now has 21 newly constructed health centers added to the existing eight.

“I would like to urge women especially those in rural areas to ensure that you make use of these facilities which are at your disposal,” Mr Sikazwe said.

And Mpulungu District Health Director Fredrick Chimanga thanked the Minister for his continued support to the health sector in the district.

Dr. Chimanga said the department has seen a lot of development in the sector.

And Dr. Chimanga has assured the Minister that the department will do its best to ensure that it conducts sensitisation to women on the need for them to acquire medical services.

He added that the maternal deaths have reduced in Mpulungu owing to the increase in the number of health centers that have been constructed around the district.