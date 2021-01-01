UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says government must institute an independent Commission of Inquiry to establish the killing of two citizens Nsama Nsama and Joseph Kaunda on Wednesday last week.

In his end of year national address, Mr. Hichilema demanded that President Edgar Lungu gets to the bottom of the murders.

Mr Hichilema has described the changes in the police command as cosmetic and will not yield any positive results.

Mr. Hichilema says the only way to restore decency in the police service is by Zambians voting out of the PF out of government next year.

He stated that the command structure means that the person who gave instruction to fire live bullets on unarmed public should be fired.

Mr Hichilema said no citizens should be executed by the state as was seen on what he dubbed Black Wednesday.

“Why have they arrested those who survived live bullet rounds by the police? They were unarmed citizens exercising their democratic rights to assemble. How do you arrest the victims? I was victim number one. I was the target there, when the vehicles were negotiating their way, we overheard one officer shouting to his colleague that “Hummer One,” he revealed.

“How do citizens answer police call-outs in the future when police use it as an ambush?”

Mr Hichilema has since called for the strengthening of Police internal investigation to independently probe erring officers especially those who use deadly force.

“We demand for the reform of police service to make it more user friendly to the citizens – not the cosmetic changes we have seen to date. We also need to demilitarise the Police.”

Asked by Journalists to comment on government’s recently launched Economic Recovery Programme, Mr. Hichilema said he cannot comment about nothing.

“This is a ‘nothing programme’. There is no political will in PF, behavior of PF after ERP has been more expenditure. We launched another recovery programme a few years ago and you know what happened to that.”

Mr Hichilema has stressed that the UPND government will commit to deliver a vigorous fight against corruption, restore rule of law and restore freedom of speech and other civil liberties.

He added that the UPND government will work on economic turnaround which will deliver jobs for the youth and employable Zambians and business opportunities for Zambian entrepreneurs.

Mr Hichilema charged that the UPND in government will lower the cost of doing business in Zambia and that Zambian owned businesses will be supported to get contracts and also given mining rights.

He said Zambia belongs to all Zambians hence the need to equitably share economic opportunities.

Mr Hichilema also promised an inclusive and diverse government that reflects the face of Zambia adding that there will be representation from all provinces.

“The change UPND will usher in will see an end to disunity and exclusions we see today,” he said.