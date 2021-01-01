9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 1, 2021
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

HH Promises to pay for the Impounded Buses that Ferried cadres for his Police Summon

By Chief Editor
41 views
6
Headlines HH Promises to pay for the Impounded Buses that Ferried cadres...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has promised to pay for the buses that were impounded by Police officers when he appeared for questioning at Police Force Headquarters on Wednesday 23rd, 2020.

In a statement released by the Party’s media team, Mr Hichilema said that he will source for legal representation for all bus and taxi drivers who will be affected as a result of the Police move to “smoke out all buses that had ferried UPND supporters to offer him solidarity last Wednesday”.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Mwata Katongo last week issued a statement that police would carry out thorough investigations and impound any bus that was used to ferry supporters to Force Headquarters, a move President Hichilema calls illegal and misplaced.

“Tell the Police that, ‘you are outside the law. That’s what HH has said on behalf of bus operators; on behalf of drivers’. If they carried UPND supporters…within the law, very good. If they were not paid, I will pay them…I will pay the bus drivers and taxi drivers. Bally will pay!” he promised.

He also warned the police command to abort plans to impound the buses, adding that if the police went ahead to impound the buses, he would be left with no option but to wage a legal battle against the police.

“If they go against the law, I will do something. After I ‘Bally’ has paid, Bally will also find lawyers for those taxi and bus drivers and bus owners. But non of this should happen because no bus should be impounded because freedom movement and usage of public transport is a right,” he said.

Previous articleNsabata Joins Zesco United

6 COMMENTS

  4. Guilty conscience. You have blood on your dirty hands. The law is slowly catching up with you. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

    Guys I am dying with hangover

    1

  6. KZ you and PF also have plenty of blood on your hands too.These killings were a collective responsibility of the rotten ruling mafia.

    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 6

HH Promises to pay for the Impounded Buses that Ferried cadres for his Police Summon

United Party for National Development (UPND) leader, Hakainde Hichilema, has promised to pay for the buses that were impounded...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

PF will find themselves ‘mulimwamoneni’ over President Lungu’s eligibility-KBF

Headlines Chief Editor - 31
Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube has warned that the PF will find themselves mulimwamoneni (quagmire) if they insist on fielding President Edgar Lungu in...
Read more

HH calls for Independent Investigation in Recent Killings of Citizens

Headlines Chief Editor - 65
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says government must institute an independent Commission of Inquiry to establish the killing of two citizens Nsama Nsama and Joseph...
Read more

2020 challenges should give us renewed hope for the future– President Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to reflect on the exceptional challenges experienced in 2020 as well as take advantage of the opportunity...
Read more

President Lungu directs Kanganja to restore order in the police service

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
President Edgar Lungu has reiterated his call for the Police to expedite the investigation into last week’s killings of two citizens in Lusaka. President Lungu...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.