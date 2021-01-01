9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 1, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Nsabata Joins Zesco United

By sports
41 views
1
Sports Feature Sports Nsabata Joins Zesco United
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Twenty Four Hours after confirming his departure from Zanaco, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has joined Zesco United.

Nsabata left Zanaco on December 31 after a five -year stay at the seven-time league champions whom he joined them from Nchanga Rangers 2015.

“Former Zanaco Football Club goalkeeper, Toaster Nsabata has joined ZESCO United on a three-year contract,” Zesco confirmed on their official website.”

The Chipolopolo goalkeeper is the third high profile local signing this season at Zesco who have already brought in midfielders Kelvin Kampamba and Bruce Muskanya.

Previous articleUTH’s refurbished ICU to enhance maternal healthcare services – Chitalu

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Nsabata Joins Zesco United

Twenty Four Hours after confirming his departure from Zanaco, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata ...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nsabata and Owino End 2020 With Farewells

Feature Sports sports - 0
The year will end with a couple of high profile farewells at Zesco United and Zanaco. Kenyan defender David Odhiambo Owino has left Zesco after...
Read more

Nkana Knocked Out By Prison Leopards

Feature Sports sports - 4
Promoted Prison Leopards on Wednesday end 2020 as the surprise leaders of the 2020/2021 FAZ Super Division season following a stunning home win over...
Read more

CHAN Milestones Beckon For Adrian Chama and Jack Chirwa

Feature Sports sports - 1
Defender Adrian Chama and midfielder Jackson Chirwa are in line for CHAN milestones after making the final 31-member team. Chama and Chirwa have played in...
Read more

Winless Kitwe United Fire Coach Mwansa

Feature Sports sports - 2
Winless Kitwe United have fired coach Steven Mwansa after a poor start to the FAZ Super Division season. Kitwe are bottom of the table with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.