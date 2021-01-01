Twenty Four Hours after confirming his departure from Zanaco, goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata has joined Zesco United.

Nsabata left Zanaco on December 31 after a five -year stay at the seven-time league champions whom he joined them from Nchanga Rangers 2015.

“Former Zanaco Football Club goalkeeper, Toaster Nsabata has joined ZESCO United on a three-year contract,” Zesco confirmed on their official website.”

The Chipolopolo goalkeeper is the third high profile local signing this season at Zesco who have already brought in midfielders Kelvin Kampamba and Bruce Muskanya.