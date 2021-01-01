9.5 C
UTH’s refurbished ICU to enhance maternal healthcare services – Chitalu

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya says the commissioning of the newly refurbished Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the University Teaching Hospital will enhance the delivery of maternal healthcare services.

Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the investment put in the ICU will go a long way in reducing maternal and child mortality in the country.

He said the ICU wing will play a cardinal role of supporting life during emergency among expectant mothers.

Dr Chilufya disclosed that the newly opened ICU was refurbished at the cost of one million kwacha and has a bad capacity of 8.

Later, the Health Minister presented hampers to New Year babies recorded today the 1st of January 2021 at the University Teaching Hospital and Levy Mwanawasa Hospital.

The University Teaching Hospital recorded seven New Year babies while the Levy Mwanawasa Hospital recorded six with one baby born from a mother with COVID – 19.

According to Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent Penius Tembo, both the mother and the baby are in good health.

This is the first baby to be born from a mother with the coronavirus in 2021.

Dr Tembo assured the Health Minister that the baby will be discharge as soon as all the medical modalities are met.

Health Minister Dr.Chitalu Chilufya admires a baby born on new year's day when he presented baby hampers at the University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka
