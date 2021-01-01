The Road Development Agency (RDA) in Luapula has confirmed that works on the pedicle road from Chembe to Mufulira will commence in January 2021.

Acting Luapula RDA Regional Manager Engineer Bernard Zulu observed that the pedicle road had become almost impassable for smaller vehicles and trucks going towards Luapula or the Copperbelt.

Eng. Zulu disclosed that RDA has since engaged a contractor to start the patch up works before the real works of working on the road commence after the 2020/2021 rainy season.

Eng. Zulu stated that because of the rains the road cannot be entirely worked on but only patched to prevent vehicles from getting stuck.

He added that RDA is aware of other roads that are almost deplorable such as the Mansa-Musaila-Samfya road.

Eng. Zulu noted that the contractor has been told to be on sight and start patching up the road.

He pointed out that just after the rain season, RDA will be busy working on the roads around the province.