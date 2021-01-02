A huge move to African top side Al Ahly of Egypt has excited former Nkana captain Walter Bwalya.

Striker Bwalya switched to Ahly on New Year’s Eve on a four year deal from another Egyptian club El Gouna.

The former FAZ Super Division golden boot winner has scored crucial goals this season that have helped Gouna to top the Egyptian league.

“Thank you for your support. Thank you all for your congratulatory messages,” Bwalya said in a short video tweeted by Ahly.

“I am happy to join Al Ahly,” Bwalya said.

Ahly’s Cairo rivals Zamalek were also interested in signing Bwalya

The Congolese striker last season scored 13 goals for El-Gouna after joining them from Nkana in 2019.

Bwalya joined Nkana from Forest Rangers in 2015.