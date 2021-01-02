9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, January 2, 2021
Chipepo Salutes Prison Leopards For Going Top After Beating Nkana

Prison Leopards coach Mwenya Chipepo is proud to see his team at the top of the FAZ Super Division.

Promoted Prison opened a one point lead at the top with 20 points from 11 matches following a 2-0 win over Nkana in a rescheduled match at home in Kabwe on Wednesday.

In a phone interview from Kabwe on Thursday, Chipepo said the prisoners were working hard.

The former Power Dynamos assistant coach branded the match against Kalampa as tough.

“It was not an easy game. We played a team that is playing in CAF with an experienced coach (Kelvin Kaindu) and good players like Idris Mbombo,” Chipepo said.

“We worked hard as a team and planned well for Nkana.”

Chipepo added:”I feel proud to see the team on top. I am a proud person.”

Prison have so far recorded six wins, two draws and three losses.

“Our objective was to make sure we maintain our place in the Premier League,” Chipepo concluded.

