The Socialist Party in Vubwi district says no amount of intimidation will stop the revolutionary work under way in the country.

Commenting on the summoning of Vubwi constituency coordinator Angela Zimba by the Vubwi Police and the intimidations by PF party cadres, Mabvuto Ngoma expressed his disappointment that SP members continue to receive threats due to their party work.

Zimba and her team are in Vubwi conducting literacy programs for the people in the area.

“We have noted that the ruling party continues to stand in the way of the opposition which has better plans for the poor people of Zambia? This simply shows that the ruling party is an enemy of democracy and development and they don’t want to see real progress or through human development taken to the people by the opposition,” said Ngoma.

He said the ruling party should exercise tolerance of plurality and diversity. They should allow other opposition parties to reach out to Zambians. Illiteracy is a national problem as such programs that seek to eradicate illiteracy among adults and less privileged young people who don’t know how to read and write should be welcomed.

“No one will stop us from doing what is right for our people, the Socialist Party manifesto has been welcomed in almost every corner of this country and we will continue fighting for our rights and our democracy,” said Ngoma.

He has expressed disappointment that the party is being accused of buying voters cards from people when doing so is against the SP values of honesty, equity, humility and solidarity.

Meanwhile, Zimba vowed not to stop implementing progressive programs that benefit the people.

She said the literacy program was not only benefiting Socialist Party members but anyone including those supporting the Patriotic Front.

She said the Socialist Party was a pro-poor working class party whose agenda is to transform the lives of the majority Zambians.

“I was shocked when I was summoned by the police in Vubwi, and I was also shocked to hear that I was buying voters cards. How can an opposition party start buying voters cards? With what capacity? Can that surely happen, why is it that the ruling party fear anything if they have really worked as they have been saying,” said Zimba.

She said the ruling party should stop wasting time fighting the opposition but instead focus and channel their energies in planning on how they will work on the Chipata-Vubwi and Vubwi-Chadiza roads.

And Zimba has commended Vubwi police officers for handling the matter in a professional manner and urge them to continue being professional.