Chipolopolo squandered a three-one lead today to finish 3-3 against Niger in their opening game of the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament at Olembe Annexe in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Lusaka Dynamos attacker Collins Sikombe scored a brace and Zanaco striker Moses Phiri added one in-between.

Sikombe struck in the 6th minute but Djibrilla Issa equalized in the 13th minute.

Phiri put Zambia back in the lead in the 37th minute to see Chipolopolo take a 2-1 halftime lead

Sikombe went on to complete his brace in the 59th minute but Issa joined him on the act in the 67th minute.

Niger then restored parity in the 79th minute through Issa Amadou to see the two sides share the spoils.

All four teams are level on 1 point after a game each following 2021 CHAN hosts Cameroon’s 1-1 draw on Friday against Uganda.

Chipolopolo play Uganda on January 4 at 17h00 while Cameroon takes on Niger in the late kickoff.

The tournament will end on January 7 with Cameroon playing Zambia and Niger facing Uganda.