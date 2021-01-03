9.5 C
Do not use youths for political violence – clergy

By Chief Editor
A clergyman in Kawambwa District has bemoaned the continued use of youths by political players as vessels of violence every time the country experiences polls.

Bishop Chanda Musa of the Pentecostal Assemblies of God Church laments that it is unfair that politicians who should be preparing the future of young people are responsible for ruining it.

ZANIS reports that Bishop Musa was speaking during a Church service which was attended by Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa, Kawambwa Town Council Chairperson Kalumba Chifumbe, Kawambwa District Commissioner James Kalumba and his Nchelenge counterpart Ivo Mpasa.

Bishop Musa has since appealed to political party leaders to resist the temptation of recruiting youths to engage in violence in order to advance their political causes.

The cleric called for peace and unity by embracing the One Zambia, One Nation motto ahead of this year’s General Elections.

And Bishop Musa has paid glowing tribute to President Edgar Lungu for transforming Kawambwa by the so many developmental activities happening in the district.

And Mr. Chilangwa says the Patriotic Front government will work with the Church to preach peace and unity ahead of the polls.

Mr. Chilangwa said God only existed among peace -loving people, hence the need for every Christian to embrace people.

The Minister explained that government will do everything possible to preserve the peace that the country has enjoyed since independence.

Mr. Chilangwa who is Kawambwa Central Constituency Member of Parliament also pledged to donate 50 pockets of cement and roofing sheets towards the construction of a school at Church.

  4. Sitali Simui
    January 3, 2021 At 3:46 pm

    “..I would never go to fight for a politician while his children and relatives a comfortable at home…neve..”

    Tell that to the millions of unemployed youth who’s futures have mortgaged by billions by lungu……

    1

  5. That preacher of stolen gold would do well for his subjects by asking lungu where the 500,000 jobs promised in 2016 are or the 1.5 million jobs per annum ?????

