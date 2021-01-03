The Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has urged all Zambians to work towards the realization of the economy recovery plan in the year 2021.

PMRC Board Chairperson Margaret Mwanakatwe says all citizens must join the government efforts and work towards realizing the vision that has been set for the nation’s economic recovery.

She stressed that President Edgar Lungu recently launched the Zambia Economic Recovery Programme as a springboard towards a new trajectory of growth and development for Zambia.

‘’My call to all citizens is to take time to reflect on our development trajectory as a nation, to reflect on the several interventions that have been instituted with aim of ensuring that we move closer towards being a developed middle income nation by the year 2030,’’she explained.

Ms Mwanakatwe however said that PMRC pledge to remain committed in delivering its mandate of promoting public understanding of policy and development issues whilst also encouraging the citizenry to be patriotic and always put Zambia first.

“We cannot overestimate the importance of inculcating a positive mindset among citizens in relations to national matters. To this effect, we shall continue to pursue our programmes aimed at a National Mindset Education Programme for Zambia,’’she said.

Ms Mwanakatwe also added that the board believes that time has come for all citizens of Zambia to exhibit a more positive approach towards the nation as the board is a goodwill ambassador of the country.

‘’We commit to continue providing policy analysis to compliment the Government in the pursuit of prudent macroeconomic policies, increasing the economy’s resilience to shocks, and achieve higher and inclusive growth,’’ she said.

She further said that the board will continue to partner with all like-missioned institutions to bolster efforts and work towards encouraging debate on social and economic policy issues critical to national development and economic transformation.

Meanwhile Ms Mwanakatwe said that the board will play its role in civic information dissemination and communities during the year 2021 as it is a monumental year for Zambia, as the country goes to the polls in August.

This is contained in a statement made available to the media by PMRC Board Chairperson, Margaret Mwanakatwe.