At least 28 people have died in the 225 road traffic accidents that occurred during the 2021 New Year holiday.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the development to the media in a press statement in Lusaka today.

Mrs. Katongo said there was an increase of 124 road traffic accidents during the 2021 New Year holiday.

During the 2020 New Year holiday, a total of 101 road traffic accidents were recorded.

Mrs. Katongo explained that Lusaka province recorded the highest number of traffic accidents with 105, followed by Copperbelt with 31 while Central province had 22.

She said Southern and Eastern provinces recorded 14 road traffic accidents each while Luapula recorded 11, North-western and Western recorded eight cases each.

She further said Muchinga and Northern provinces recorded six and four cases respectively.

“27 were serious road traffic accidents in which 31 people were seriously injured, 54 were slight road traffic accidents in which 61 people were slightly injured and 122 were damage only road accidents,’’ she explained.

Mrs. Katongo attributed the increase in the number of road traffic accidents in the country to increased movement of motorists to various destinations.

She said the other factor that caused the increase in road traffic accident this year was disregard to the road traffic rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Katongo disclosed that the Zambia Police Service has raised a total of K591.075 during the 2021 New Year holiday from admission of guilt fees compared to the K434, 270 in the same period last year.