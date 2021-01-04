9.5 C
Economy
Updated:

Delays to reconstruct City Market three years on disappoints Economist Hambayi

By Chief Editor
Economy Delays to reconstruct City Market three years on disappoints Economist Hambayi
Lusaka based Economist Trevor Hambayi says delays by government to reconstruct the gutted City market in Lusaka is an affront to the growth of both formal and informal sectors in Zambia.

Mr Hambayi is disappointed that government spent K30 million for empowerment scheme for artists while traders at the market have continued trading in an open space, three years after the market was gutted.

He said government should have prioritized the reconstruction of City Market because it is key for income generation and offers trading space to both formal and informal traders across many sectors of the economy.

“Soweto City/Market is a trading place for thousands of both formal and informal traders across many sectors of our economy. I visited it on a Saturday afternoon and was saddened at the extent to which we as a country can ignore the plight of our citizens,” he said.

He added, “The market has no roof which was burnt in an act of vandalism 3 years ago. Where did the donated funds for its reconstruction go.”

“Who is responsible? Yet we have continued to collect daily market fees. Where are these funds going?,” he questioned.

Mr Hambayi said it is regrettable that Zambia continues to proclaim how important SME are to the economy but exploit them only to the interest of political mileage.

Previous articleWina tells Opposition not to Politicise the Mumbwa Floods

Latest News

