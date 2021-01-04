Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup match against UD Songo away in Mozambique.

Napsa and Songo drew goalless in the first round, first leg match played in Lusaka close to two weeks ago.

The team flies to Mozambique on Monday morning with fit again strikers Tapson Kaseba and Bornwell Mwape in the team.

“The coming of Tapson and Bornwell will give us comfort and more options in the front line. I think we have prepared well for the match,” said Fathi.

“We have told players the 0-0 is like a new game so we have to go with a winning mentality. God willing we will make Zambia happy.”

Fathi is predicting an open game in Beira.

“The pressure is on the other side (Songo). They played a closed game here (Lusaka) so definitely that side they want to win the game so they have to open up.”