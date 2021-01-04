9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Fathi Believes Napsa Stars Hopes Are Bright in Mozambique

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Fathi Believes Napsa Stars Hopes Are Bright in Mozambique
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup match against UD Songo away in Mozambique.

Napsa and Songo drew goalless in the first round, first leg match played in Lusaka close to two weeks ago.

The team flies to Mozambique on Monday morning with fit again strikers Tapson Kaseba and Bornwell Mwape in the team.

“The coming of Tapson and Bornwell will give us comfort and more options in the front line. I think we have prepared well for the match,” said Fathi.

“We have told players the 0-0 is like a new game so we have to go with a winning mentality. God willing we will make Zambia happy.”

Fathi is predicting an open game in Beira.

“The pressure is on the other side (Songo). They played a closed game here (Lusaka) so definitely that side they want to win the game so they have to open up.”

Previous articleDelays to reconstruct City Market three years on disappoints Economist Hambayi

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Fathi Believes Napsa Stars Hopes Are Bright in Mozambique

Napsa Stars coach Mohamed Fathi is upbeat ahead of Wednesday’s crucial CAF Confederation Cup match against UD Songo away...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Micho Laments Draw With Niger

Feature Sports sports - 3
Coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic regrets that Zambia on Saturday conceded three goals to finish 3-3 against Niger in their opening game of the Four-nation...
Read more

Red-Hot Sikombe Takes Positives From Chipolopolo Draw

Feature Sports sports - 3
In-form Chiipolopolo striker Collins Sikombe says Niger gave them a good run but they are not disappointed with Saturday’s friendly draw away in Cameroon. Chipolopolo...
Read more

Niger Fight Back to Hold Chipolopolo

Feature Sports sports - 6
Chipolopolo squandered a three-one lead today to finish 3-3 against Niger in their opening game of the Four-nation pre-CHAN tournament at Olembe Annexe in...
Read more

Chipepo Salutes Prison Leopards For Going Top After Beating Nkana

Feature Sports sports - 4
Prison Leopards coach Mwenya Chipepo is proud to see his team at the top of the FAZ Super Division. Promoted Prison opened a one point...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.