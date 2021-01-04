9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
General News
PF is a peaceful and all-inclusive party will not tolerate anyone championing hate speeches

Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga has urged members of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) to love one another if the party is to grow to greater heights.

Mr. Mulenga said yesterday when he hosted a luncheon to over 700 Ndola Central constituency PF party officials at Ndola’s trumped gardens that members should embrace unity and love towards each other.

Mr. Mulenga said the PF is a peaceful organisation whose foundation is anchored on the principles of love and respect to every member irrespective of their status.

He said members cannot afford to work in isolation especially that 12 August is slowly approaching when the country goes to the polls to elect national and community leaders.

Mr. Mulenga added that PF being a peaceful and all-inclusive party will not tolerate anyone championing hate speeches that have potential to bring confusion among members.

“If you love President Edgar Lungu, you will embrace peace because he is our father who has always told us to love one another,” Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga who also gave food hampers to the members and bags of mealie meal said he is aware humanity by nature cannot leave without differences, but that it is important to settle matters in an amicable manner.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has donated K60 thousand to the people of Ndola Central constituency as a New Year gift.

Handing over the money to the constituency chairman, on behalf of the Head of State, Mr. Mulenga who is also minister of Youth and Sport said President Lungu is determined to ensuring that people’s social and economic challenges at grassroots level are addressed.

Previous articleThe President has surround himself with incompetent Ministers and Advisors, the country cannot develop

Latest News

