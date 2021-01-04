9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 4, 2021
General News
Wina tells Opposition not to Politicise the Mumbwa Floods

By Chief Editor
General News
Chief Editor

Vice President Inonge Wina has said that natural calamities such as floods should not be politicized.

Reacting to United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema’s blame on poor planning of settlements, Mrs. Wina said that government will focus at helping the flood victims in Mumbwa District of Central Province as opposed to politicizing their situation.

Mrs said that the government will not only help the victims in Mumbwa but across the country. She said this in a speech read for her by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga when he addressed the flood victims in Mumbwa.

And Government has provided relief food and other assorted items to flood-affected victims in Mumbwa District. The donated items include mealie meals, tents and sanitary towels. The donated items were handed over to the beneficiaries by Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, Angela Habasonda, thanked the government for the assistance rendered to the 274 families. She said the affected families have continued receiving help from the government since the first day when they were hit by floods.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government is currently designing a drainage system that will help in dealing with the problem of flooding in Lusaka.

Local government Minister Charles Banda says the Ministry is working in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to ensure that flooding situation is addressed.

He told ZNBC that the system been designed to attend to concerns in Kanyama and Mass Media area among others.

Previous articlePF is a peaceful and all-inclusive party will not tolerate anyone championing hate speeches

