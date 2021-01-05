Government has reaffirmed its commitment to find modalities to rehabilitate infrastructure that have been destroyed by heavy rains especially in Northern province.

Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya says government is concerned that a number of infrastructure in the province have been destroyed by heavy rains.

“ Government is however working hard to ensure that the damaged infrastructure is repaired in the quickest possible time, “ he said.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Bwalya said this after visiting Milima Correctional Facility where some of the structures at the facility were recently damaged by heavy rains.

He expressed happiness that officers at the correctional facility have continued to conduct their duties diligently despite the place experiencing a disaster.

“It is encouraging that despite the challenges you are going through you have continued to excel in your duties.” he said

The Provincial Minister also inspected Milima Bridge where the temporal bridge was recently cut off by the rains.

He expressed happiness with the workmanship being exhibited at the site where officials from the Road Development Agency (RDA) are working on the permanent bridge.

He has since called on the agency to speed up works to help smoothen the flow of traffic.

Earlier, Zambian Correctional Service Northern Province Regional Commander Aspinah Choba revealed that more infrastructure has been damaged by rains in Mbala district.

Ms. Choba described the situation as unfortunate saying her prayer is that the rains will not destroy more property.

“The rains have really affected us this year and we pray that there will not destroy more property,” she noted

Meanwhile, Road Development Agency Regional Manager Simon Chwando said the main bridge in Milima was opened before works were completed to allow traffic to flow after the temporal bridge they were using was washed away by heavy rains.

Mr Chwando has since assured motorists that the bridge will be completed soon to help address the challenges motorists are currently facing.