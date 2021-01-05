9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles Ejected From CAF Confederation Cup

By sports
41 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Green Eagles Ejected From CAF Confederation Cup
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia’s 2020/2021 continental group stage ambitious has dwindled to two after Green Eagles were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup today.

Eagles lost 1-0 away to Cameroonian representatives Cotonsport to exit 3-0 on aggregate.

Gueme Areina struck in the 4th minute to give Cotonsport the final leg win.

But the match was not without any controversy after the Cameroon club conducted second tests on Eagles despite the Zambian club travelling to Cameroon with valid medical certificates that were within World Health Organization guidelines.

Eagles’ exit leaves Nkana and Napsa Stars as Zambia’s last hopes for group stage continental qualification.

Nkana head into their CAF Champions League pre-group stage final leg match against Petro Atletico in Luanda, Angola on Wednesday tied at 1-1 from the first leg.

Napsa Stars drew 0-0 at home against UD Songo of Mozambique whom they visit in Beira this Wednesday in a CAF Confederation Cup second round tie.

Previous articleExpedite works on township roads – Nundwe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Green Eagles Ejected From CAF Confederation Cup

Zambia's 2020/2021 continental group stage ambitious has dwindled to two after Green Eagles were eliminated from the CAF Confederation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Nkana Make Late Trip to Angola

Feature Sports sports - 2
Nkana travelled to Angola for Wednesday’s crucial CAF Champions League match against Petro Atletico after being bailed out by President Edgar Lungu. President Lungu on...
Read more

Robin Siame:GBFC Thursty To End Winless Drought

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Buffaloes winger Robin Siame wants to see his team bounce back to winning ways when the FAZ Super Division resume this weekend. Buffaloes have...
Read more

Uganda Beat Chipolopolo

Feature Sports sports - 10
Zambia moved from draw to defeat at the ongoing pre-CHAN four-nation friendly tournament in Cameroon. Chipolopolo were beaten 2-0 by Uganda in their penultimate...
Read more

Chiyangi: Green Eagles Can Conquer ‘Mount’ Cotonsport

Feature Sports sports - 0
Green Eagles coach Aggrey Chiyangi insists they are not in Cameroon on an impossible mission as they battle to stay in the 2020/21 CAF...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.