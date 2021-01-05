Zambia’s 2020/2021 continental group stage ambitious has dwindled to two after Green Eagles were eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup today.

Eagles lost 1-0 away to Cameroonian representatives Cotonsport to exit 3-0 on aggregate.

Gueme Areina struck in the 4th minute to give Cotonsport the final leg win.

But the match was not without any controversy after the Cameroon club conducted second tests on Eagles despite the Zambian club travelling to Cameroon with valid medical certificates that were within World Health Organization guidelines.

Eagles’ exit leaves Nkana and Napsa Stars as Zambia’s last hopes for group stage continental qualification.

Nkana head into their CAF Champions League pre-group stage final leg match against Petro Atletico in Luanda, Angola on Wednesday tied at 1-1 from the first leg.

Napsa Stars drew 0-0 at home against UD Songo of Mozambique whom they visit in Beira this Wednesday in a CAF Confederation Cup second round tie.