Tuesday, January 5, 2021
PF to do more Door to Door campaigns this year-Lusambo

By Chief Editor
The Patriotic Front Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee says it will this year conduct more of door to door campaigns as opposed to holding huge rallies.

This is in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo says the committee will employ door to door tactics because they have more advantages to sell the ruling party’s manifesto.

Mr. Lusambo, who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament, told ZNBC News that the ruling party does not want to endanger the people of the Copperbelt at rallies but will engage voters one on one in their houses.

He adds that during the door to door campaigns, the PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee will explain all the developmental projects government is implementing in the region.

Mr. Lusambo said the people of the Copperbelt have witnessed the massive development in the region and they will rally behind President Edgar Lungu during the general election.

