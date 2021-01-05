The Patriotic Front Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee says it will this year conduct more of door to door campaigns as opposed to holding huge rallies.
This is in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Chairperson Bowman Lusambo says the committee will employ door to door tactics because they have more advantages to sell the ruling party’s manifesto.
Mr. Lusambo, who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament, told ZNBC News that the ruling party does not want to endanger the people of the Copperbelt at rallies but will engage voters one on one in their houses.
He adds that during the door to door campaigns, the PF Copperbelt Mobilisation Committee will explain all the developmental projects government is implementing in the region.
Mr. Lusambo said the people of the Copperbelt have witnessed the massive development in the region and they will rally behind President Edgar Lungu during the general election.
Don’t even try to bring your empty noise at my place my dogs will batter you and teach you how to behave like a human being
Politicking and electioneering is the only game PF have known since coming to power in 2011.Fix the [email protected] rotting country first.
great move honourable