Green Buffaloes winger Robin Siame wants to see his team bounce back to winning ways when the FAZ Super Division resume this weekend.

Buffaloes have not won in their last six matches prior to the New Year break.

The Army side is placed 14 in the league with 10 points from 11 matches played.

“As we start in January we need to improve,” Siame said.

“We need to perform well like we did at the start of the season,” he said.

Buffaloes will face Lumwana Radiants away in the North Western Province on January 9.