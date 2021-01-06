Government has described late former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) regime, Sarah Sayifwanda, 57, as a patriotic citizen who served the nation diligently.
Giving a key note speech on behalf of government at the official funeral service at United Church of Zambia Mushitala congregation in Solwezi today, North-western province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the late Ms. Sayifwanda was instrumental in spearheading development when she served in various ministerial positions.
“On behalf of His Excellent, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to convey my sincere condolences to the children and the entire family on the sad loss of Honourable Sarah Sayifwanda,” he said.
Mr. Mubukwanu said Ms. Sayifwanda was a vibrant citizen of Zambia as she gallantly dedicated her great life to the service of the nation.
“She will be remembered for spearheading policies that culminated into the implementation of gender programmes in rural areas focused on agriculture, education, health and social protection with particular bias towards women,” he said.
He said Ms. Sayifwanda has left behind indelible footmarks in the history of the country as a public servant when she had an illustrious career in the public service.
The minister said the late Ms. Sayifwanda exhibited unique leadership qualities and served as a cabinet minister at a time when the development of most government policies was undertaken in line with the liberalization of the economy.
Giving a tribute, the minister’s son Chishinga Sayifwanda described his late mother as a pillar and source of strength who will be greatly missed.
And a former cabinet minister, Lucky Mulusa said the late Ms. Sayifwanda will be remembered for her passion and interest in women and children’s affairs and gender matters in general.
“She was a principled leader who exhibited competence and good character as well as zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.
The late Ms. Sayifwanda, who is survived by two children and five grandchildren, died on 31st December, 2020 in Solwezi general hospital after a short illness and has been put to rest today, at Kimiteto cemetery in Solwezi district.
Her career in government started in the late 1980s as a teacher in special education. She taught for 20 years under the Ministry of Education before joining active politics under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in 2005.
She served as a Member of Parliament for Zambezi East constituency for 10 years from 2006 to 2016.
The late Ms. Sayifwanda also served as a cabinet minister in various ministries among them Gender and Development, Agriculture and Communication and Transport.
Senior government officials led by North-western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, former cabinet ministers, senior political party officials from both ruling and the opposition, civil servants and members of the general public attended the funeral service.
Honestly its so true that never judge a book by its cover, I had always talked bad about the spiritual healers because I lived a very good life with a nice business and had a nice family with my husband and our two kids. I always thought that they were scammers and crooks and I never believed that anyone can solve someone’s problems . I could rudely reply to the posts about the healers with insults little did I know that one day they will help me. It started when a strange disease attacked one of my kids for several months. The eldest child could get an attack and he faints with lots of saliva from his mouth and mucus fluids from his nose. I visited most of the big hospitals in South Africa but the doctors couldn’t see the disease. I went to pastors, certain healers, prophets and priests but couldn’t see any change. I sold all of my properties and lost my businesses since I didn’t have time for them as wanted to save my son’s life. We lost everything. My husband started losing interest in me, disrespected me, insulted me in front of our kids, all my in-laws hate me. He always said that I had a curse of bad luck that I brought to the family. I was left with no hope. The worst point of it is when my husband started cheating on me with a rich well-known business woman which I won’t mention her name. I got depressed and wanted to kill myself. One of my closest friend noticed my situation and I explained to her what was going on in my life. She just gave me a phone number and told me that just a single call will be a solution to all my problems. My friend called profisma and made an appointment to go to his office and on that date, my friend picked me very early in the morning and took me there. I explained everything to her. He asked us to go back and bring the sick kid and we did so. He cast his spells and after a few hours, my son was healed and never had the attacks again up to date. After three days my husband came back home and apologized to me. He gave me a ring for my business and as I speak now am not complaining. I got back everything. Call or whatsapp him on +27783320386. Really he made me have life again
They consciously neglected to mention that she was a divisive leader bringing unnecessary conflict between lundas and luvales?