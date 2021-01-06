Government has described late former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) regime, Sarah Sayifwanda, 57, as a patriotic citizen who served the nation diligently.

Giving a key note speech on behalf of government at the official funeral service at United Church of Zambia Mushitala congregation in Solwezi today, North-western province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the late Ms. Sayifwanda was instrumental in spearheading development when she served in various ministerial positions.

“On behalf of His Excellent, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf, allow me to convey my sincere condolences to the children and the entire family on the sad loss of Honourable Sarah Sayifwanda,” he said.

Mr. Mubukwanu said Ms. Sayifwanda was a vibrant citizen of Zambia as she gallantly dedicated her great life to the service of the nation.

“She will be remembered for spearheading policies that culminated into the implementation of gender programmes in rural areas focused on agriculture, education, health and social protection with particular bias towards women,” he said.

He said Ms. Sayifwanda has left behind indelible footmarks in the history of the country as a public servant when she had an illustrious career in the public service.

The minister said the late Ms. Sayifwanda exhibited unique leadership qualities and served as a cabinet minister at a time when the development of most government policies was undertaken in line with the liberalization of the economy.

Giving a tribute, the minister’s son Chishinga Sayifwanda described his late mother as a pillar and source of strength who will be greatly missed.

And a former cabinet minister, Lucky Mulusa said the late Ms. Sayifwanda will be remembered for her passion and interest in women and children’s affairs and gender matters in general.

“She was a principled leader who exhibited competence and good character as well as zero tolerance to corruption,” he said.

The late Ms. Sayifwanda, who is survived by two children and five grandchildren, died on 31st December, 2020 in Solwezi general hospital after a short illness and has been put to rest today, at Kimiteto cemetery in Solwezi district.

Her career in government started in the late 1980s as a teacher in special education. She taught for 20 years under the Ministry of Education before joining active politics under the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) in 2005.

She served as a Member of Parliament for Zambezi East constituency for 10 years from 2006 to 2016.

The late Ms. Sayifwanda also served as a cabinet minister in various ministries among them Gender and Development, Agriculture and Communication and Transport.

Senior government officials led by North-western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu, former cabinet ministers, senior political party officials from both ruling and the opposition, civil servants and members of the general public attended the funeral service.