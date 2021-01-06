The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Mufulira district on the Copperbelt province has successfully rehabilitated 42 members of the “70 Babies” gang that terrorised residents of Kankoyo in 2017.

DEC Officer, Precious Sakala disclosed that the members of the gang have been undergoing counselling through the DEC office in Mufulira since 2017.

Ms. Sakala said the rehabilitation programme has led to the dissolution of the gang and successful reformation of its members to become responsible citizens in society.

In an interview with ZANIS, Ms. Sakala said five former gang stars were successfully enrolled at Kitwe Vocational Training College (KVTC) to pursue different trades, adding that three of them completed their studies in December 2020, while two will complete this year.

“We managed to secure 75 percent bursary for these youths we sent to KVTC and made an agreement with their families to meet the remaining 25 percent so that they could pursue different trades,” Ms. Sakala explained.

She said five other former gang members have been recommended for Zambia Air Force (ZAF) recruitment through the Ministry of Youth, Sport, and Child Development, while one was successfully enrolled at Mufulira School of Nursing and is expected to complete in December 2021.

Ms. Sakala added that six of the former gang members have completed the General Certificate of Education (GCE) examinations, while three have decided to pursue a career in soccer.

She added that the other 11 former gang members, despite not pursuing careers, have also been reintegrated into society.

“Although the group was called ’70 Babies’, it was a gang of 42 youths who terrorised residents of Kankoyo in 2017,” Ms. Sakala explained.

“We decided to meet them and began a series of counseling therapy because these youths were abusing drugs, alcohol, and sniffing, and we are happy to have seen such remarkable change, and two ladies who were members of this gang are even married now,” she said.

Ms. Sakala has since urged members of the public not to shy away from seeking counseling services from DEC.

She said the commission’s mandate is not only to apprehend culprits but to also provide counseling meant to rehabilitate substance abusers.