Civic leaders in Kapiri Mposhi district have raised concern over the increased number of tavern operators openly selling locally brewed beer commonly known as kachasu.

The civic leaders says they are especially disturbed that the prohibited locally brewed beer is being stocked and openly consumed in drinking places contrary to authorised liquor licenses.

Recently, a team of council public health and police officers seized five drums of kachasu from some bars in Turn–off area during the routine liquor license inspections and observance of trading hours.

During the First Ordinary Council Meeting Chang’ondo Ward councilor, Elizabeth Nachinsambwe stressed the need for intensified inspection in communities to curb the brewing of kachasu which she says is finding its way in local taverns legally designated as beer drinking places in the rural parts of the district.

Ms. Nachinsambwe stated that it was unacceptable for tavern owners in the rural areas to stock and sale the prohibited local brew considering the health implications the beer has on consumers.

“We have observed that there is a growing trend among taverns to deal in kachasu especially where we are coming from in rural areas these people are openly selling kachasu and this should be stopped,” Ms. Nachinsambwe said.

And the local authority has revoked liquor licenses from four bars operating from Kawama and Turn-off areas for operating illegally.

Revealing the development at the same meeting, Kapiri Mposhi Town Council Secretary, Isaac Zimba has also urged bar owners to abide by the revised operating hours and days in the wake of COVID-19.

“The council is not sitting idle we are on the ground and just in the last quarter we’ve seized merchandise, closed down bar premises and licenses revoked for several bars for flouting the provisions of the liquor license Act,” Mr. Zimba said.