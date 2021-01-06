9.5 C
Nkana Exit Champions League, Mayuka Keeps Napsa Stars Shining

Nkana have been eliminated from the CAF Champions League while 2012 AFCON hero Emmanuel Mayuka has kept Napsa Stars league stage dreams alive after guiding them to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group stage in Wednesday’s final day of second round continental action.

In Luanda, Angola, Nkana lost 1-0 away to Petro Atletico thanks to an 83rd minute goal by Tony.

Nkana bow out 2-1 on aggregate after drawing 1-1 in the first leg played last Christmas in Kitwe.

However, Nkana have been handed a second chance following their relegation to the CAF Confederation Cup where they will know their opponents in the pre-group stage when the draws are made on January 8.

In Beira, Napsa advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup pre-group round on away goals rule following a 1-1 draw against UD Songo to progress by the same aggregate score line after a scoreless first leg result in Lusaka over Christmas.

But Napsa left it late to snatch a dramatic qualification when they rallied from one-down at halftime after Lau King put Songo ahead in the 22nd minute.

It took Mayuka to level matters in the 74th minute to secure Napsa’s passage.

Mayuka scored barely two minutes after he replaced striker Bornwell Mwape to net his third goal of the season in the CAF Confederation Cup and fourth in all competition in his first full term with Napsa.

Napsa now waits Friday’s draw against loser from the mid-week CAF Champions League pre-group stage matches that also concluded on Wednesday.

Winner over both legs in the next round will qualify to the league stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

