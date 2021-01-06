The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested Seven (7) people who include three (3) University of Zambia (UNZA) third year students for trafficking in over 30 grams of cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

The three (3) UNZA students identified as Amadu Bah Mwansa, 22, Siddy Gadjo Mwansa, 22, and Kitonzui Mesala, 24, were found with 12.5 grams of special cannabis and one (1) suspected sachet of heroin.

Others arrested include Neyma Camara, 19, Robinson Chibwe, aged 28, Cloud Kabwe, a bus conductor and Mathias Banda, a bus driver for trafficking in 21.5 grams of cannabis. The four while driving a motor vehicle registration number ALD 5604 Pajero IO, were also picked from UNZA and are believed to be major suppliers of drugs in the area.

And in a related development, two (02) students from the Zambia Centre for Accountancy Studies (ZCAS) and three (03) others have also been arrested for trafficking in special cannabis.

Kachizya Mulenga, 20, and Choma Chato, 19, both students at ZCAS have been arrested and jointly charged with Shawa Mwale, 23, Gift Kumwala, 36, and Samson Sinkala, 25, for trafficking in 19 sachets of special cannabis.

The variety of cannabis found with the suspects and also referred to as special cannabis or ‘cheese’ on the market, is suspected to be imported from a named country in Southern Africa and also believed to be more potent than the locally grown cannabis.

Meanwhile, three (03) youths of Chilenje, in Lusaka have also been arrested for trafficking in suspected heroin.

Those arrested and jointly charged include Innocent Kakulo, 33, Ozias Kaundula, 21, and Chungu Chomba, 24, for trafficking in 15 sachets of suspected heroin.

The trio was picked at Chris Corner in Chilenje.

And in Eastern Province, a special operation was conducted in Shabati village of Chipangali District on 2nd January, 2021 where two (2) people were arrested for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants weighing over 400 killograms and trafficking in 25grams of loose cannabis contrary to Cap 96 of the Laws of Zambia.

The suspects identified as Gift Banda, 39, and Yona Phiri, 33, both peasant farmers of Shabati village, have been arrested and jointly charged for unlawful cultivation of fresh cannabis plants intercropped with maize weighing 421 kilograms. And in count two, Yona Phiri has been separately arrested for trafficking in 25 grams of loose cannabis concealed in a black polythene sack found in his bedroom.

Arrangements are being made for all suspects to appear before courts of competent jurisdictions at an appropriate time.

This is according to a statement issued by DEC public officer Theresa Katongo