Zesco United has moved to consolidate its depth of experience in its squad with contract extensions for two senior defensive players.

Zesco coach Mumamba Numba has given his confidence vote in the Chipolopolo pair of Donashano Malama and Fackson Kapumbu.

The eight-time champions have handed Kapumbu and Malama extended two year deals after joining Zesco in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

The news is a massive boost particularly for Kapumbu whose career is enjoying a revival since Numba arrived at Zesco in September who also coached the defender at Zanaco.