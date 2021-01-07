Police and Immigration Officers have been warned against engaging in corrupt activities.

Zambia Police Service Commission, Chairperson, Peter Chingaipe, warns that those found wanting will face severe disciplinary action in line with government policy to zero tolerance on corruption.

Mr Chingaipe said this when he and other senior government officers paid a courtesy call on Nchelenge District Commissioner, Ivo Mpasa at his office today.

“Officers must continue maintaining law and order for the sake of peace and security the country enjoys, “he said.

And Mr Mpasa appealed to the commission to consider sending more staff and construct decent accommodation for men and women in uniform.

“There is a need to increase the number of officers in the district and conducive accommodation,” Mr Mpasa requested.