9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, January 7, 2021
type here...
General News
Updated:

Corrupt Zambia Police officers warned

By Chief Editor
41 views
1
General News Corrupt Zambia Police officers warned
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police and Immigration Officers have been warned against engaging in corrupt activities.

Zambia Police Service Commission, Chairperson, Peter Chingaipe, warns that those found wanting will face severe disciplinary action in line with government policy to zero tolerance on corruption.

Mr Chingaipe said this when he and other senior government officers paid a courtesy call on Nchelenge District Commissioner, Ivo Mpasa at his office today.

“Officers must continue maintaining law and order for the sake of peace and security the country enjoys, “he said.

And Mr Mpasa appealed to the commission to consider sending more staff and construct decent accommodation for men and women in uniform.

“There is a need to increase the number of officers in the district and conducive accommodation,” Mr Mpasa requested.

Previous articleHamukale relocates Mazabuka street vendors
Next articleFatal Malnutrition cases among under-fives in the in Lundazi raises Concern

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 1

Fatal Malnutrition cases among under-fives in the in Lundazi raises Concern

World Vision Nutrition Coordinator Ignatius Kaunda in Lundazi Town, Eastern province, has expressed concern on the growing number of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles In This Category

Hamukale relocates Mazabuka street vendors

General News Chief Editor - 1
Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has directed the Mazabuka Municipal Council to ensure all traders trading on the streets relocate to provided markets to...
Read more

Labour Ministry give Oriental Quarries 7 day ultimatum after workers go 3 months without pay

General News Chief Editor - 8
The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has given Oriental Quarries and Shaan Carriers Limited a seven day ultimatum to submit a status report...
Read more

Kitwe council to monitor residents’ compliance to Covid-19 health guidelines

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Kitwe City Council will soon start monitoring compliance levels to the Covid-19 health regulations among residents in order to prevent the spread of...
Read more

Copperbelt Province Covid-19 mass sensitization to commence

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Copperbelt Province Health Team will this week start meeting various community groupings such as churches, traders and commuters to educate them on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.