Thursday, January 7, 2021
HH blocked from leaving Lusaka airport to attend funeral in Ndola, ends up addressing mourners via Zoom

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to attend the funeral of Copperbelt Youth Chairman Bwalya Manenga.

Mr Hichilema was stopped from boarding at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport mid morning by state security officials.

They informed Mr Hichilema that they could not allow him to fly into the Copperbelt apparently because President Edgar Lungu was also present in the province.

The UPND leader was forced to address the mourners gathered for a church service via the Zoom platform.

Mr Hichilema confirmed that him and his team were told that they cannot land at any of the public airports or private airstrips on the Copperbelt.

He said his team had prior clearance way before today but suddenly they were stopped.

“I’ve been blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt where we were scheduled to put to rest our provincial Youth Chairman, Bwalya Manenga. This is uncalled for! The corrupt PF regime and its dictator will soon be out of office,” Mr Hichilema said.

“This is uncalled for but fellow Zambians when you see such just know that its time for change and together we must democratically remove the corrupt PF regime and its dictator,” he said.

33 COMMENTS

  1. The last time HH appeared in public with his unruly cadres, 2 people died . So you must be retarded or naive to think that state security would allow him anywhere near the head of state. Be realistic. That office of president is not a joke. You cannot risk security all because of a leader of a tribal grouping in the country.

    Now I will sit back and wait for all the B.l.T.C.H.I.N.G from upnd diasporans

    2
    2

  5. The paranoid theiving dictator wannbe jumped on a working visit to CB after hearing HH will be attending a funeral

    …….how insecure can you be ??? You and your supporters claim unpresidented development , yet you are even afraid of your own shadows …

    HH is a simple man , just concentrate on fixing the economy instead of getting erections Every time you hear the name HH ……

    1
    2

  10. At a time when business is harsh, this airport needs to raise money and just because of politics they lost out on business today, they need landing fees for survival., some hotel somewhere on the copperbelt would have made some money to pay its workers frrom the hive of activities that would have come out from his visit. OOOh I forgot we dealing with people whose survival depends on tax payers.

