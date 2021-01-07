UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has been blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt where he was scheduled to attend the funeral of Copperbelt Youth Chairman Bwalya Manenga.
Mr Hichilema was stopped from boarding at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport mid morning by state security officials.
They informed Mr Hichilema that they could not allow him to fly into the Copperbelt apparently because President Edgar Lungu was also present in the province.
The UPND leader was forced to address the mourners gathered for a church service via the Zoom platform.
Mr Hichilema confirmed that him and his team were told that they cannot land at any of the public airports or private airstrips on the Copperbelt.
He said his team had prior clearance way before today but suddenly they were stopped.
“I’ve been blocked from flying out of Lusaka to the Copperbelt where we were scheduled to put to rest our provincial Youth Chairman, Bwalya Manenga. This is uncalled for! The corrupt PF regime and its dictator will soon be out of office,” Mr Hichilema said.
“This is uncalled for but fellow Zambians when you see such just know that its time for change and together we must democratically remove the corrupt PF regime and its dictator,” he said.
