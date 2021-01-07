The Kitwe City Council will soon start monitoring compliance levels to the Covid-19 health regulations among residents in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
Kitwe City Council Town Clerk Mbulo Seke told ZANIS in Kitwe today that lack of adherence to the regulations provided by the Ministry of Health will compromise the health and economic activities of the district and the country at large.
“If people do not adhere to the regulations, government will be forced to issue a lockdown which we are trying to avoid as it may compromise the way we do our businesses in Kitwe,” Mr. Seke said.
He has since urged people to ensure that they maintain social distancing, continue masking up in public places and sanitizing so that the spread of the pandemic is contained.
Early this week, Kitwe City Council issued a statement which guided that churches should only assemble for a period not exceeding one hour while bars should only operate from Friday to Sunday for five hours.
The statement further called for strict masking, sanitizing and social distances in public places including markets.
Meanwhile, the Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) has expressed worry over the surging cases of Covid-19 being recorded on a daily bases.
The union is therefore planning to engage the Ministry of General Education to consider postponing the opening of the schools for first term in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 cases.
PROTUZ Director for Public Relations and International Affairs Brian Mwila said the union has since urged its members to seriously follow the prescribed Covid-19 guidelines at all times without complacency.
“We will be engaging the Ministry of General Education so that it considers postponing the opening of schools from 18th January until further notice because as it stands the environment is not conducive for mass gatherings,” Mr. Mwila said.
However, Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba yesterday said schools will open on the scheduled date adding that government will ensure strict adherence to the prescribed Covid-19 health guidelines for the safety of learners.
