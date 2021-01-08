The United States Embassy in Lusaka has said that the criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy yesterday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States.

In a brief statement to comment on what transpired in the US capital when a Pro-Trump Mob stormed the US seat of Government, the US Embassy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Zambia who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours.

Below is the Brief Statment

Storming of the United States Capito

LUSAKA – The United States Congress has completed its Constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and affirmed the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris as President and Vice President of the United States. They will be sworn into office and a peaceful transfer of power will occur on January 20, 2021. The criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy yesterday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States. Our heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Zambia who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours. The enduring friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Zambia will endure and thrive as we recommit to supporting and living up to our democratic ideals

