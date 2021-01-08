9.5 C
Criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy will be held accountable, says US Embassy in Zambia

By Chief Editor
The United States Embassy in Lusaka has said that the criminals who committed violent acts of terror against US democracy yesterday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States.

In a brief statement to comment on what transpired in the US capital when a Pro-Trump Mob stormed the US seat of Government, the US Embassy expressed heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Zambia who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours.

Storming of the United States Capitol

LUSAKA – The United States Congress has completed its Constitutionally mandated count of the Electoral College vote and affirmed the election of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris as President and Vice President of the United States.  They will be sworn into office and a peaceful transfer of power will occur on January 20, 2021.  The criminals who committed violent acts of terror against our democracy yesterday will be held accountable in accordance with the rule of law in the United States.  Our heartfelt gratitude to the many citizens of Zambia who sent messages of support during yesterday’s difficult hours.  The enduring friendship and partnership between the United States and the people of Zambia will endure and thrive as we recommit to supporting and living up to our democratic ideals

COMMENTS

  3. We need to see action and not words. We are held to a high standard when it comes to elections. It seems it is do as I say and not as I do. We also want to hear upnd diasporans in America condemning this as they condemn us.

  4. @KZ in America and in European countries there is law and order. Culprits are brought to books

    Unlike in Zambia where your ex boss is a convict/thief. His minions have become billionaires through corruption. Two innocent people were executed where are the suspects.

    The gassing incident where are the suspects.

    You ape man fired a gun in public with the intent of killing, if this ought to happen in USA you would be facing 20 years in prison

    You bloody thick prick

