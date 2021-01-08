9.5 C
Friday, January 8, 2021
Health
Don’t spread wrong information about new Covid variant-MQHZ

The Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has called on the public to stop spreading wrong information about the new variant of the coronavirus, 501Y.V2, noting that rumours cause fear in people.

MQHZ Director General Quince Mwabu said there was no need for the citizens to tremble with fear as the health authorities in the country are able to advise on how to treat the new variant.

In a statement made available to the media in Ndola yesterday, Dr. Mwabu said it is important to emphasize on non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing face masks, using hand sanitisers and maintaining social distancing.

He added that these guidelines have worked effectively to curb the spread of COVID 19 and expressed confidence that they will also be able to work even this time around.

He has further urged the general public to continue following the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further spread of the virus in the country.

“I wish to appeal to the Ministry of Health to increase the number of COVID-19 testing centres because most of these succumbing to death get the diagnosis late,” he said.

Dr. Mwabu noted that the recent spike in cases is as a result of poor compliance levels among the people.

He said non-compliance to guidelines remains a key challenge to the fight against COVID-19.

“The increased cases call for a change of direction from everyone in response to the pandemic. Zambians had relaxed a lot and the country has reached a dangerous point,” he said.

Dr. Mwabu said there was need to embark on aggressive measures in communities to control the situation.

The physician added that measures should include sensitisation and continuous mass screening of people.

