FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole has died.

Nkole died in the early hours of Friday at Levy Mwanawasa hospital.

He was one of the main candidates challenging incumbent FAZ president Andrew Kamanga.

Nkole is former Referees Association of Zambia (RAZ) President.

He also served FAZ as committee member under the Teddy Mulonga executive and served as spokesperson between 2004 and 2008.

Nkole, 67, was taken ill on Sunday.