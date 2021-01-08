Transparency International Zambia President Reuben Lifuka has questioned why President Edgar Lungu is silent over the Honey Been Pharmacy procurement scandal.

Mr Lifuka who is also Vice President of Transparency International Global said the seriousness of the alleged procurement scandals at the Ministry of Health in Zambia should not be downplayed.

He said corruption, greed and sheer impunity of a few, has put people’s lives at risk.

“Typically, no one is taking responsibility and leadership is conspicuously absent. How big a scandal is President Lungu waiting for to happen at the Ministry of Health before he takes action?”

Mr Lifuka said the mere fact that defective health supplies were distributed in the country at the behest of the Ministry, is cause enough for him to take appropriate action.

“Yes loyalty to friends and acolytes maybe a good act, but loyalty to the nation, respect for the rule of law and protection of citizens from harm, are hallmarks of a great leader,” Mr Lifuka said.

“Surely, a history littered with scandals, is not a legacy that any leader should be proud of.”

Meanwhile, Opposition New Hope MMD Youths have said that the revelations of the supply of sub-standard drugs, gloves and condoms by Honeybee Pharmacy to the Ministry of Health have vindicated MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba’s calls for the Covid-19 Vaccine to be verified before being administered to Zambians.

New Hope MMD President Dr. Nevers Mumba had in the past week called upon the Government through the Ministry of Health to subject the much anticipated Covid 19 vaccine to tests by Zambian Doctors and Scientists to deem them fit for the public. However, this did not sit well with the Minister of Health Hon. Chitalu Chilufya who said that the MMD Leader was playing politics. Dr. Mumba then responded that being a former Republican Vice President, he knew the procedures of Government and that when his party was in power, then Party and Republican President Dr. Levy Mwanawasa rejected GMO Maize in the midst of a drought because they were a hazardous to the Public.

MMD Youths through their National Youth Chairperson Mr. Joshua Mulenga said that the Honeybee Scandal had proved that the PF government doesn’t care for the Zambian People.

“As the MMD Youths, we are shocked with the revelations of the Honeybee scandal where substandard drugs, condoms and gloves were procured by the PF Government and are being currently used around the country. A government that can put the lives of its people at risk is a government that deliberately wants to kill them. So, to us, this has proved that the PF led Government doesn’t care for the People of Zambia”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga further called for the immediate withdraw of all the products that were supplied by honeybee pharmacy before more lives are lost.

“We call upon the Ministry of Health to do the most honorable thing by recalling these drugs, gloves and condoms which are currently being administered to Zambians throughout the Country. By doing so, the Ministry will save the lives of many Zambians”, Mr. Mulenga said.

Mr. Mulenga then called for the firing of Health Minister Hon. Chitalu Chilufya and the Permanent Secretary for abusing public funds.

“We believe that the Honeybee revelations has vindated President Mumba’s calls for the Covid Vaccine to be verified by Zambian doctors and scientists before they are administered to the public. If that is not done, we might end up having sub standard vaccines being injected on Zambians which can cause health problems. And we call upon Republican President Dr. Edgar Lungu to fire Hon. Chilufya and Permanent Secretary for incompetence and putting the lives of Zambians at risk”, Mr. Mulenga said.