Cash-strapped Nkana have confirmed that they are selling some of the family silver with news that striker Idris Mbombo is leaving the club.

The prolific striker is set to leave the defending FAZ Super Division champions for Egypt on a permanent move after second two-year stint with Nkana.

“It is true that Idris will be leaving us, he will be joining the club where Walter Bwalya was at El Gouna,” Nkana vice president Patrick Njobvu said.

Mbombo will replace his former Nkana striker partner and DR Congo compatriot at Egyptian league leaders El Gouna following Bwalya’s big move to Cairo giants Al Ahly last week.

The striker’s 11 goals last season propelled Nkana to the 2019/2020 league title and an unprecedented 13th crown.

“Club-to-club we have agreed, and we are almost there and he will be leaving come next week,” Njobvu said.

“He has done what he could do at Nkana Football Club and he has decided to go. We don’t hold on to players but what we have to do now is find who can replace Mbombo.”

Mbombo , who may have just played his last game for Nkana on January 5 in a 1-0 away CAF Champions League loss to Petro Atletico in Luanda, Angola, has so far scored 4 league goals, one in the CAF Champions League plus a brace in the 2-0 win over Indeni in the Charity Shield final.