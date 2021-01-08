Patriotic Front (PF) Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has called on security wings to clamp down mealie meal smuggling by bringing to book all the culprits including those masquerading as members of the ruling party.

Mrs Phiri explained that it is unfortunate that the said masqueraders are involved in mealie meal smuggling into neighbouring countries claim to have been permitted by the ruling party when infact not.

She said the ruling party does not support illegal activities like smuggling , yet some people say they have blessings of the party to avert being apprehended by security wings.

Mrs Phiri was speaking in Chililabombwe when she accompanied President Edgar Lungu for his Copperbelt working visit which included an address to miners at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM).

The party Deputy Secretary General called on the Police, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Immigration Department to apprehend people involved in mealie meal smuggling unselectively as the ruling party does not condone the vice.

Ms Phiri said people purporting to engage in mealie meal smuggling in the name of the ruling party should be reported to the party secretariat so that they can be prosecuted in the courts of law.

She bemoaned the prevailing rampant trend of mealie meal smuggling as it contributed to high mealie meal prices on the local market negatively affecting the local communities.

Government has deployed ZNS officers in border areas to curb smuggling.